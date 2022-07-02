Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after buying an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $223.86 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.74 and a 200-day moving average of $224.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

