Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $81.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $77.59 and a one year high of $106.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.39.

