Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,210 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 197.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,213,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $148.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.33 and a 200 day moving average of $185.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 169.18%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

