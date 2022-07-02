Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,650 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 143.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSE:AA opened at $44.78 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.61. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

