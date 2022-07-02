Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

