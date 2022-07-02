Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 38.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD opened at $97.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.57. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

