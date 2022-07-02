Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,085 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $156.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.07. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.