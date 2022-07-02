Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.81

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 1199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

HSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harsco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $574.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Harsco by 40.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 47.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

