Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.81

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 1199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.
HSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harsco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $574.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.98.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Harsco by 40.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 47.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.
About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
