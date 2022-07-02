Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.18 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

