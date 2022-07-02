Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $330.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.73. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.40.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

