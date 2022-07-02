Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average is $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

