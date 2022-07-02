Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.28 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.