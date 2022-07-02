Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

