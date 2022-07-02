Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.