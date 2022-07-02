Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,582,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $223,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

