Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,136 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 130,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 214,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after buying an additional 49,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.40.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,307.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

