Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,904 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Welltower by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 93,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $5,577,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Welltower by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 21,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $83.21 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Mizuho dropped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

