Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 958 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 143.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total transaction of $1,866,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,508. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $215.72 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.