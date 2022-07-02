Head-To-Head Comparison: Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) versus National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bausch + Lomb and National Vision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch + Lomb 0 4 8 0 2.67 National Vision 1 2 5 0 2.50

Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus target price of $23.10, indicating a potential upside of 45.65%. National Vision has a consensus target price of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 83.87%. Given National Vision’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Vision is more favorable than Bausch + Lomb.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and National Vision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch + Lomb $3.77 billion 1.47 $182.00 million N/A N/A National Vision $2.08 billion 1.10 $128.24 million $1.28 21.95

Bausch + Lomb has higher revenue and earnings than National Vision.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and National Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch + Lomb N/A N/A N/A National Vision 5.55% 10.96% 4.44%

Summary

Bausch + Lomb beats National Vision on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch + Lomb (Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments and treatments for various eye conditions, such as glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases; and and contact lenses for therapeutic use. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and instrumental tools and technologies for the treatment of corneal, cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. As of January 1, 2022, the company operated through 1,278 retail stores, as well as various e-commerce websites. National Vision Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

