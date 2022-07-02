Head-To-Head Review: Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) vs. PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brigham Minerals and PEDEVCO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 1 2 1 3.00 PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 35.38%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than PEDEVCO.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brigham Minerals and PEDEVCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $161.22 million 9.54 $50.28 million $1.53 16.61 PEDEVCO $15.86 million 6.30 -$1.30 million N/A N/A

Brigham Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.3% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and PEDEVCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals 36.54% 10.56% 9.36% PEDEVCO -3.54% -0.77% -0.72%

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats PEDEVCO on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 92,375 net royalty acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 8,595 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 7,909 oil wells and 688 natural gas wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About PEDEVCO (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

