Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.51

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $657.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $28,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,678.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $51,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,421.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107,738 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 82,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

