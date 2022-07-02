High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Financial Analysis

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) and High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and High Income Securities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $37.17 million 4.87 $39.58 million $0.20 18.20 High Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than High Income Securities Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Square Capital and High Income Securities Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A High Income Securities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. High Income Securities Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 210.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, High Income Securities Fund has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and High Income Securities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital 25.47% 6.41% 3.50% High Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of High Income Securities Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of High Income Securities Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats High Income Securities Fund on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About High Income Securities Fund (Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in both convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a composite index comprising of 50% JPMorgan Developed High Yield Index and 50% BofA Merrill Lynch AllConvertibles Speculative Quality Index. The fund was formerly known as Putnam High Income Securities Fund High Income Securities Fund was formed on July 9, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

