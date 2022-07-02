Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average of $153.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.