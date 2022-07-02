Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HGV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.25.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of HGV opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.