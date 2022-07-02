Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Increased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.38. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.71 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

