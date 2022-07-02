Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

