HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of HTBI opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $396.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

