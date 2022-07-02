Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.86

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 17548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

HMC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

