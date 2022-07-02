Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) & Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) Critical Comparison

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Velocity Acquisition and Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Honest 1 4 2 0 2.14

Honest has a consensus price target of $9.16, indicating a potential upside of 200.20%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Honest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A Honest $318.64 million 0.88 -$38.68 million ($0.49) -6.22

Velocity Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Honest.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -123.33% 5.09% Honest -15.94% -27.61% -18.07%

Summary

Honest beats Velocity Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Acquisition (Get Rating)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

