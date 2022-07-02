Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $94,784,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $170.18 and a one year high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.08.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.15.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

