HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €128.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($136.17) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

ETR:HBH opened at €77.55 ($82.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €117.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.60. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €77.95 ($82.93) and a 1 year high of €140.10 ($149.04).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

