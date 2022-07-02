Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.94.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.