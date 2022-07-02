Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.98

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 8764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 77.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 428.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 425,739 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 225,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $1,701,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.