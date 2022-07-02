Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Hudson Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
HDSN stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.
In other news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,208.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,463 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 72.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 75,420 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
