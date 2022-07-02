Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Hudson Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

HDSN stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 86.75% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,208.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,463 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 72.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 75,420 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

