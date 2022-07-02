Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 5.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Huntsman by 7.2% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 58,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 32.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,540,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,789,000 after acquiring an additional 380,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 20.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN opened at $28.61 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.