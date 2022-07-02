Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,640 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.07% of Hyatt Hotels worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after buying an additional 715,035 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 180,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,653,000 after purchasing an additional 151,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 553,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,079,000 after purchasing an additional 93,756 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 536.97 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.27.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.85.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

