IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.43. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $158.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.63 and a beta of 1.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

