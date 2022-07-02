IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAC. Wedbush lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $76.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.43. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $158.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 511.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

