IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) versus Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Critical Review

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.91% -1.17% -0.84% Oblong -138.13% -44.61% -38.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IAC/InterActiveCorp and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 12 0 3.00 Oblong 0 0 1 0 3.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus price target of $144.40, suggesting a potential upside of 88.17%. Oblong has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 245.42%. Given Oblong’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oblong is more favorable than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Oblong’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.70 billion 1.74 $597.55 million $0.15 511.63 Oblong $7.74 million 1.15 -$9.05 million ($0.34) -0.85

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong. Oblong is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC/InterActiveCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Oblong on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

Oblong Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oblong Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

