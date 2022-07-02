Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IDRA stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

