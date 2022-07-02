IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 11,814 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.73.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.
Plug Power Profile (Get Rating)
Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plug Power (PLUG)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.