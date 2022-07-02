IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,280 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:TAP opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

