IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,348 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $104,253,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.98 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,763 shares of company stock worth $8,097,160. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

