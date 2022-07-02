IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 783 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 11.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 22.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.6% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,140.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $157.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.77. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $145.93 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.