IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 30,721 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $42.67 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

