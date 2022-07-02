IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,073,000 after buying an additional 4,047,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,505,000 after buying an additional 647,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,219,112,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,149,000 after buying an additional 779,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,451,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.93%.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Regency Centers Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.