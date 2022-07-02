IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,370,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 913,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,599,000 after purchasing an additional 545,310 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 503,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.73. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.17.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

