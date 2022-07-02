IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $1.38 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $672.58 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $655.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $725.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.05.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Newcomb bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,318 shares of company stock worth $891,448 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

