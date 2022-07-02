IMC Chicago LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,194 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 2.22% of ProShares Ultra Industrials worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UXI opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

