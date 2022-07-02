IMC Chicago LLC Grows Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

